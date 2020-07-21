COVID-19: Kaduna Assembly member tests positive

Kaduna State House of Assembly member representing Kagarko Constituency, Rt.Hon. (Elder) Nuhu Machu Goroh Shadalafiya has tested positive for coronavirus.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this in a press statement personally signed by him on Tuesday called for prayers for himself and others at the Isolation Centre, Kaduna.

The statement reads: ” My respected Constituents, on Friday the 17th of July, I invited the NCDC to come and take my COVID-19 test and they came. And I requested them to take my sample, that of my wife, my aide and that of my brother. And the result came out on Sunday, 19th July and others were negative except mine which was positive.

“I was immediately moved to the COVID-19 isolation centre,where I am presently receiving treatment. I’m stable and on medication.

” I have responsibilities as your elected representative to inform and urge you all to please obey the protocol on COVID-19 protection measures by observing, social distancing, wear face marks, washing of hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer or stay home if you have no reason to go out and stay safe.

“Let’s support His Excellency efforts in this direction and we have a hitch-free Corona Sallah celebration.

“Please pray for me and others at the centre for a speedy recovery.”