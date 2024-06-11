Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a woman named Adeyinka Bilikis Gbadamosi to six months in prison for currency racketeering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) convicted her of one count of currency racketeering.

Gbadamosi was found guilty of hawking a total sum of ₦897,900 in Naira notes with serial numbers issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is an offense under Section 21(4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007.

ALSO READ: Benue Assembly passes 18 bills in first legislative session

She pleaded guilty to the charge and was arrested while hawking Naira notes at an event center in Lagos.

An EFCC operative stated that ₦897,900 was recovered from her at the time of her arrest. Gbadamosi confessed in her statement that she was involved in currency racketeering and hawking of Naira notes.

Following her conviction, Gbadamosi was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of a fine of ₦50,000. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the recovered ₦897,900 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.