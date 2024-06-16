President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, has appealed to Ibadan indigenes in the Diaspora to come home and use their exposure, knowledge and experience to develop Nigeria.

Chief Ajewole made the appeal on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the inauguration of 22 solar-powered boreholes constructed across the city by the Ibadan Descendants’ Union (IDU), Dallas Forthworth Chapter, Texas, United States of America.

The boreholes, sunk under the first phase of IDU’s ‘Ibadan Community Water Project’, were formally declared open for public use at a ceremony that took place at Irefin Palace in Oke-Ofa, Irefin, Ibadan.

The Ajia Olubadan of Ibadanland and National President of the IDU-USA Inc., Chief Abiola Iyiola, was represented at the event by his deputy, Alhaja Jemilat Ajibade.

Chief Ajewole, who presided over the ceremony, applauded the contributions of IDU-USA to the development of Ibadan City through its various intervention projects.

He said: “I appreciate the good work that the Ibadan Descendants’ Union in the United States is doing for our communities. But I am advising that they should go beyond the donation of boreholes, distribution of palliatives and things like that. It’s time for our people in the Diaspora to come home and use that knowledge, experience and the good hearts that they have been using to promote other countries to develop Nigeria.

“The argument is always that the atmosphere is not conducive in Nigeria, but you have to challenge the atmosphere. You have to challenge what is on the ground to move the country forward.

“If things are working well in America, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, the people there are not angels; they are not from heaven. They are human beings like us. No human theory justifies colour superiority. All our brains are made of white matter.

“They should find it necessary in their hearts to come home to develop Nigeria. Look at the issue of electricity, for God’s sake. There can’t be any growth in the economy without electricity. Why is it impossible for us?”

The president of IDU, Dallas Forthworth chapter, Mr Shola Bolomope, urged the communities hosting the projects to make judicious use of the facilities and guard against their destruction or vandalism.

He said the idea of the water project was conceived in September 2023 during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the association.

“We met and agreed that one of the major problems facing our people back home is lack of good water. Nobody expected what we saw at Sore Village in Ona Ara local government where the people are still drinking greenish stream water especially in the year 2024. But instead of waiting for government, which we know can’t do everything, we tried to see what we could do on our part. Our members put heads together, and the action plan started,” he said.

According to him, the association also plans to construct two industrial boreholes for each of the 11 local government areas in Ibadan.

The executive secretary of the water project committee, Dr Tunde Adeyemo, introduced the communities across the 11 local government areas of Ibadanland benefiting from the project. They include Aba Alfa in Lagelu, Erunmu in Egbeda, Araromi in Ona Ara, Olorunda in Oluyole, Amuloko, Itamerin, Yemetu Igosun, Boluwaji, among others.

The chairman of the committee, Chief Laja Akinyayo, reiterated the need for the communities to take ownership of the boreholes, noting that the union would be encouraged to do more when those delivered are protected and put to proper use.