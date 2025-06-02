Cleric urges Nigerians to promote gentle communication in crisis

The Catholic Bishop of Ilorin Diocese, Most Reverend Anselm Lawani, has urged Nigerians to adopt gentle and responsible communication, especially in a time when misinformation, division, and despair are becoming the norm in public discourse.

Delivering his address marking the 59th World Communications Day, themed, “Share with Gentleness the Hope that is in Your Heart” (1 Peter 3:15-16), at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ilorin, Bishop Lawani urged people to be active messengers of hope.

He described the occasion as a timely reminder for all, especially, in Nigeria, where digital spaces are increasingly misused to spread falsehoods, incite hatred, and provoke conflict.

“In our world today, especially in Nigeria, social media has become a breeding ground for unethical dramas, verbal attacks, and misinformation”, the Bishop said. “There is an urgent need to disarm communication of aggression and reorient it toward building hope”.

He decried the tendency of many content creators and influencers to deliberately distort facts and push sensational narratives that harm the moral and social fabric of society. “So many today on social media promote content that agitates, incites or corrupts. This trend must be challenged by all well-meaning citizens”, he said.

Reflecting on the message of the late Pope Francis, the Holy Father, Bishop Lawani said that true communication should foster understanding and empathy, not fear and resentment. “The Pope warned against a culture where communication becomes a weapon — oversimplifying reality and dividing people through false or manipulative information”.

He urged Nigerians, particularly, those in media and digital communication, to lead a change in tone by choosing words that uplift and unite rather than demean and divide. “We must begin to shape our words with compassion, share our stories with purpose, and be deliberate about the hope we pass on to others”, he said.

The Bishop emphasized that hope is more than optimism — it is a virtue deeply rooted in faith. “As followers of Christ, our hope is grounded in the promise of eternity. Jesus said, ‘I go to prepare a place for you.’ That is the hope we must carry and share”.

He reminded communication professionals of their duty to inspire and reflect the values of truth and peace. “Being in the communication field confers a responsibility — to speak to the hearts of men and women, and to point the way to healing and dialogue”, he said.

On the benefits of hope-filled communication, Bishop Lawani noted that it reduces division, builds community, and fosters mutual respect. “It is through such communication that we can truly understand each other’s perspectives and work together for the common good”.

Concluding his message, he urged all Nigerians to adopt a new model of communication inspired by Christ — one that arouses openness, friendship, and reconciliation. “Let us not allow our reactions to be dictated by instincts or emotion. Let us speak with gentleness and reverence. Let us be pilgrims of hope”, he said.

As the Church celebrated World Communications Day globally, Bishop Lawani called on all to use the occasion as an opportunity to reflect and reset. “May we be found worthy of this task — to be builders of hope in a nation that needs healing”, he prayed.

