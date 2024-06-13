Being classy is beyond what you wear but how you treat others and interact with them. It says a lot about your personality. If you don’t take your attitude towards people seriously, you should change your mind after reading this article. Never mind; you can fall into any of the categories. Here are traits that show you’re classy:

1. You respect others

Not agreeing with others’ opinions or perspectives doesn’t deter you from respecting them. You accept people for who they are. You avoid anything that would put you in an altercation with others. Regardless of differences, you treat everyone with the utmost respect. This is a trait that shows you’re very classy.

2. You mind your business

Minding your business is a trait of class. Classy people spend more time on rejuvenation; they engage in things that always make them better rather than invading people’s privacy. You’re just in love with yourself, and you respect boundaries.

3. You’re always concerned about your appearance

Classy people don’t overlook any outing. They are always worried about looking good and the first impression about them. Putting effort always to stand out is not showing off; you’re just elegant. It is not about wearing expensive things but the way you carry yourself.

4. You know your worth

A confident mind cannot be swayed. Knowing who you are and acting in accordance is not pride — you know what you’re capable of. You create a healthy environment for yourself, shunning any form of degradement to your personality

5. You listen to others

Another trait that shows you’re classy is that you listen to others. You’re not all about yourself; you pay attention and make others comfortable to talk and be heard. Through this, you’re loved because you make people feel important.

6. You are well-mannered

Classy people are mannered. You’re quite pleasant and never find it difficult to appreciate someone. You quickly say “thank you”, “please”, and even greet.