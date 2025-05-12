Cholera outbreak claims four lives in Plateau LG

The outbreak of cholera in the troubled Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has claimed four lives, with several others hospitalised.

The Executive Chairman of the council, Hon Amalau Samuel Amalau, who confirmed the outbreak on Monday, disclosed that the affected areas include the Hurti community, Bokkos West, Bokkos Central, and Mangol in the council area.

According to him, the Primary Health Care Department and the cottage hospital in the local government are handling the situation, adding that some of those admitted to the hospital have been discharged.

The chairman said, “Yes, we have an outbreak of cholera in some communities in Bokkos, but the Primary Health Care Department, in collaboration with the cottage hospital, is addressing the situation.

“So far, we have lost four persons as a result of the outbreak, and some others are recuperating in the hospital. Some have also been discharged. We have two cases in the Hurti community, Bokkos West and Bokkos Central, and Mangol.”

The LGA chairman urged residents to exercise caution and adhere to global health guidelines, including practising good hygiene and keeping their environments clean.

“We are calling on the good people of Bokkos LGA to be cautious of the development and adhere to the UN guidelines and health activities. They should practise good hygiene, like keeping their environment clean, washing their hands constantly, washing vegetables and fruit, and drinking clean water. Above all, they should report any symptom to the nearest PHC or go to a referral centre at any cottage hospital in Bokkos,” the chairman added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE