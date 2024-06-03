Comic actor and internet sensation, Anthony Odunze, has expressed his disappointment with the proposal to change Nigeria’s national anthem, stating that it does not address the country’s pressing issues.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, Odunze popularly known as ‘Prophet Rolex’ argued that the changing of the national anthem can’t reduce the economic hardships the populace is going through.

Odunze urged lawmakers to focus on legislative activities that would bring tangible benefits to Nigerians, such as reducing the price of fuel and dollars, increasing employment opportunities, and developing human capital.

He emphasised that Nigerian youths want policies and innovations that support their careers, not a change of national anthem.

He questioned the logic behind prioritizing a national anthem change when the country faces more pressing challenges, like insecurity, poor healthcare, and brain drain. Odunze advised lawmakers to be more serious and work towards improving the country’s infrastructure, education, health, and transport sectors.

