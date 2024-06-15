CARROT oil is a type of natural oil (carrier oil) that is extracted from the ‘orangey’ edible root vegetable plant called carrot. It offers several benefits for both the skin and the hair. It is considered not only to be one of the best oils for skin care but also one of the best natural skin lighteners and suitable for all skin types, especially dry and aging skin. Carrot oil can be added to skin care formulations for mature skins, in lotions and body butters. Many cosmetic products use carrot oil as an ingredient as it is very rich in beta-carotene, Vitamin-A and Vitamin-E. It is also found in some personal care products like face wash, dark spot treatments, facial oil, serum, shampoo and hair cream.

Benefits

Here are some benefits of incorporating carrot oil into your beauty routine:

Protects the skin from ultraviolet rays

High in beta-carotene, Vitamin-A and E

Nourishes the skin, making it smooth and bright

Rich in retinol which keeps the skin soft, firm and elastic

Contains antioxidants including vitamin-C and E which help improve fine line and wrinkle

Stimulates hair growth, strength and prevents breakage

Promotes hair softness

Ingredients

Carrot

Carrier oil (olive oil, coconut oil or any oil of choice)

Vitamin E (optional)

Procedure

Wash, scrape and grate the carrot into a pulp

Pour the carrot pulp into a non-stick pot

Pour in carrier oil

Turn on the stove to begin the infusion process.

Once the mix is hot, reduce the heat and let it steep for 30mins

Check and stir every 10mins to avoid burning

Once the time is up, take it off the heat and let it cool for a while.

Filter the oil from the mixture using cheese cloth or fine mesh strainer

Discard the residue

Add vitamin E to fortify it

Put in an air tight container and your carrot oil is ready to be used.

ALSO READ: What you should know about recent cholera outbreak in Nigeria