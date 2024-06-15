CARROT oil is a type of natural oil (carrier oil) that is extracted from the ‘orangey’ edible root vegetable plant called carrot. It offers several benefits for both the skin and the hair. It is considered not only to be one of the best oils for skin care but also one of the best natural skin lighteners and suitable for all skin types, especially dry and aging skin. Carrot oil can be added to skin care formulations for mature skins, in lotions and body butters. Many cosmetic products use carrot oil as an ingredient as it is very rich in beta-carotene, Vitamin-A and Vitamin-E. It is also found in some personal care products like face wash, dark spot treatments, facial oil, serum, shampoo and hair cream.
Benefits
Here are some benefits of incorporating carrot oil into your beauty routine:
- Protects the skin from ultraviolet rays
- High in beta-carotene, Vitamin-A and E
- Nourishes the skin, making it smooth and bright
- Rich in retinol which keeps the skin soft, firm and elastic
- Contains antioxidants including vitamin-C and E which help improve fine line and wrinkle
- Stimulates hair growth, strength and prevents breakage
- Promotes hair softness
Ingredients
- Carrot
- Carrier oil (olive oil, coconut oil or any oil of choice)
- Vitamin E (optional)
Procedure
- Wash, scrape and grate the carrot into a pulp
- Pour the carrot pulp into a non-stick pot
- Pour in carrier oil
- Turn on the stove to begin the infusion process.
- Once the mix is hot, reduce the heat and let it steep for 30mins
- Check and stir every 10mins to avoid burning
- Once the time is up, take it off the heat and let it cool for a while.
- Filter the oil from the mixture using cheese cloth or fine mesh strainer
- Discard the residue
- Add vitamin E to fortify it
- Put in an air tight container and your carrot oil is ready to be used.
