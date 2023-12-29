Ahead of the conduct of primary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick candidates for federal constituencies and Senatorial districts, a former Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Works and Infrastructure from 2019 to 2023, Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, has picked nomination forms for Surulere Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since announced February 3 for the conduct of the election.

Further checks revealed that the Surulere Federal Constituency became vacant following the emergence of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists after picking the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, the aspirant promised to give priority to President Tinubu blueprint, Renewed Hope Agenda.

He maintained that the actualisation of the agenda was paramount towards moving Nigeria forward and the National Assembly must play a critical role in this direction.

He said: “Our past struggles against military rule and contributions towards the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) as a populist party will be further justified with policies and processes towards ensuring that every Nigerian lives a good life today with an assurance of a better living tomorrow and the National Assembly must effectively key into that.”

He assured the APC faithful in his Constituency that in the struggle to represent the APC in the constituency once represented by Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, he is strongly towards ensuring politics without bitterness as he strives to bring together different groups under the progressive banner in the quest for a resounding victory in the February 3, 2024 election.

“I believe very much in the unity of purpose towards actualizing the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the benefit of the people; it was tough for us in battling the military, forming the Alliance for Democracy and transforming from Action Congress of Nigeria, along with other legacy parties, to form APC but the best justification is the realization of our people-focused agenda for the current and future generations.”

