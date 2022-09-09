Buhari mourns Queen Elizabeth II

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with immense sadness news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday quoted the President as saying: “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 per cent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

The President welcomed Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne in line with tradition and prayed that the reign of King Charles III will witness the continuing robust and sisterly relations between England and Nigeria.

