Buhari, insecurity and Northern Nigeria

I sympathise with all Nigerians who continue to get affected by insecurity all over the country. I am sad about what is happening in northern Nigeria. It has become a region where no one is spared — children, women, as well as youth, can be killed at any time.

Before Muhammadu Buhari emerged as Nigeria’s President, the northeast was the hotbed of terrorist attacks. Boko Haram insurgency had unsettled people in almost five states of the region. The continued attacks were a spinoff from the boldness of the group led by Abubakar Shekau who replaced Muhammad Yusuf.

Gradually the attacks moved from the northeast to the northwest and north-central. The attacks became so intense that people in the region became so scared and really needed help. So when the 2015 election presented an opportunity for them to choose another leader, they spoke loudly.

President Buhari was elected with the hope that their nightmares would be gone. In fact, during the campaigns, some people contributed money for his campaigns with hopes that insecurity will end once he gets elected, as he promised.

But that has turned out to be a pipe dream — insecurity has gotten worse.

Since he assumed office, poverty has not reduced significantly, the activities of kidnappers and bandits have gotten to new highs in the northwest and other states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Sokoto.

The sad reality is the northerners are those at the helm of affairs; they are the heads of the security agencies of the country yet the north is the most insecure region of the country.

Safiyanu Muhammad Ibrahim, Bauchi.