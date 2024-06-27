The new Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to bring their ideas and investments back home to help develop their home country.

Jidda, who stated this during a courtesy call on him by a delegation of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), New Jersey Chapter, stressed the need to harness and package Nigerian talents and resources in the diaspora for the development of the country.

The Consul General said President Bola Tinubu’s administration considered the diasporas as a top priority while adding that he would work with the government’s mandate to ensure that Nigerian businesses and other organizations were supported to grow into mega entities.

According to Ambassador Jidda, President Tinubu has strengthened the diaspora through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and through the 4D foreign policy of Tinubu’s administration which has the diaspora as a strategic part of the foreign policy. He stated that Tinubu’s administration was committed to providing quality consular services to Nigerians in the diaspora.

He gave assurance that he would lead from the front, especially in terms of carrying the nationals along in decisions that affected them. The envoy said he was on a mission specifically as it regards trade, medical and education, among others on other missions to the benefit of Nigeria.

Elaborating on the high regard with which the Tinubu’s administration holds the diasporas, Jidda said arrangements to install passport printing machines in New York and Atlanta had been finalized. He said the measure was taken to ease the pressure on Washington DC where passports are printed monthly and also to make processing of passports easy for Nigerians.

Jidda assured the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, who was also at the event that the Consulate was working hard to ensure that the machines were installed and in use in New York and Atlanta to serve Nigerians in the states covered by the two Consulates.

The envoy, who expressed delight while welcoming the delegation, led by the President of NIDO, New Jersey, Dr Adeola Popoola, reiterated his strong willingness to work with the diaspora Nigerians to develop their home country.

He nonetheless promised to facilitate robust engagement between the diaspora community and relevant agencies of government adding that diasporas have major roles to play especially in terms of organizing themselves properly and working in unity.

The Consul-General’s delegation at the visit among others are Ambassador Franklin Ogunyemi, in charge of Trade and Investment and Mr Bartholomew Ajaereh, Consul, Immigration and Community Relations.

Dr Popoola in his earlier remarks said the delegation was in Nigeria House to officially welcome the Consul-General to New York and also to inform him of the programmes of the Chapter which he would be expected to attend.

Members of the NIDO delegation included the National President of Nigerian America Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), Dr Nelson Aluya; Vice President, NIDO New Jersey, Prince Anozie Ogenyi; the Financial Secretary, Mr Ladi Salami; the Public Relations Officer, Dr Ade Adegbomire; founder of Lord & Nike, Olanike Awoleye and some NIDO elders such as Professor Stella Okereke, Albert Ukaigwe and Mrs Noyo Edem.

