Brillsta drops video, audio for new single ‘One Hundred’

Trap Records Entertainment artist Brillsta, serves up the visuals for his latest single ‘One Hundred’, a love-themed song that’s currently trending on TikTok and beyond.

Directed on location in Lagos by Mattmaxx, ‘One Hundred’ sees Brillsta in his full artistic element as he delivers another potential hit as always.

Produced by Young Smith, ‘One Hundred’ sees Brillsta deliver some beautiful love lines to his girl in the most charming of ways, thereby making a song that stands out from the crowd.

“There’s more to come from Brillsta and Trap Records Entertainment but ‘One Hundred’ is here and all for you to savour”, he told Tribune Online.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Brillsta drops video

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Brillsta drops video

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…Brillsta drops video

Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…Brillsta drops video