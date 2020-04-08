BREAKING: Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on fire in Abuja

The Treasury House which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is currently burning.

Tribune Online gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.

Firefighters appeared helpless as they complained that they didn’t come with equipment that could reach the top floors where fire is raging.

Many of the onlookers are in sad mood as valuables are being consumed without help

Details later…..