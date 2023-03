The immediate Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi died early hours of Saturday morning at 79.

Egbeyemi served as Deputy to Governor Kayode Fayemi, from 2018 to 2022.

It was gathered that Egbeyemi died at a popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

A close ally who worked with him as one of his principal officers broke the news.

He served as Chairman, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, between 1992-m to 1993.