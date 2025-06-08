Breaking Free From the Slim at All Costs Mindset: Final Thoughts on Quick-Fix Weight Loss

Over the past two weeks, we’ve been discussing the pressures around weight loss in Nigeria, especially the challenges many Nigerian women face. Last week, we went deeper into the science behind weight gain and weight loss, looking at metabolism, hormones, age, and how mental health can affect the body.

Today, we will be concluding this conversation. If there’s one thing I hope you take away from this series, it’s that your relationship with your body matters more than the number on the scale. Start by believing in yourself. Stand in front of the mirror and learn to love what you see. There’s something uniquely beautiful about you, something nobody else in the world has. I have a friend with a tall daughter who always tells her, “Anyone shorter than you is too short, and anyone taller is too tall.” She repeats it like a mantra until that little girl smiles. That’s what confidence looks like.

Now, loving yourself doesn’t mean ignoring a good eating habit. It means paying attention to your intake with respect, not with shame. What we eat plays a major role in how our body gains or loses weight, and understanding the difference between simple and complex sugars can also help us make better choices. Simple sugars are the sugars found in soft drinks, candies, and some processed foods. They break down quickly in the body and give a rapid spike of energy. If you’re active right after consuming them, your body may burn them off easily. But if not, they can quickly spike your blood sugar and also get stored as fat.

Complex sugars, on the other hand, come from carbohydrate-rich foods like rice, eba, yam, and akpu. These take longer to digest and provide a more sustained release of energy. But if you’re not physically active enough to use that energy, your body also converts the excess into fat and stores it, often around the belly, thighs, and organs. That’s why you often hear people say, cut down on carbs. It’s not about starving yourself or following a trend. It’s about helping your body maintain a healthy balance between what you take in and what you burn.

Another thing we don’t talk about enough is activity after eating. Sometimes you might feel weak or sleepy after a meal and it’s common to just lie down, sit, or relax. But that habit actually puts a strain on your digestive system. You don’t need to hit the gym like an athlete after your meal. Just move. Walk. Stretch. Dance. Sweep. Do anything that gets your body going.

Pastries, soft drinks, and sugary snacks are another trap many of us fall into. They taste good and feel comforting, but they pack on weight fast. It doesn’t mean you can’t eat pastries, but too much of anything is bad. Excess sugar doesn’t just add fat. It also opens the door to diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and in some cases, these can lead to more deadly or terminal illnesses.

One of the most powerful steps you can take toward a healthier life is simply being mindful of what you eat. Not in a rigid, obsessive way, but in a way that shows care and awareness. If you find yourself struggling to make better food choices or feel like you’re eating without really thinking, you’re not alone, and you don’t have to figure it out by yourself. Sometimes, the struggle isn’t really about food. It’s about emotions we haven’t fully processed. Stress. Sadness. Boredom. Even loneliness. For many people, food becomes a comfort, a distraction, or a reward.

This is where talking to a therapist can really help. It’s not just about willpower or discipline. It’s about understanding what’s underneath the habit. Are you eating because you’re hungry or because something else is going on inside? With the right support, you can learn how to pause, reflect, and respond differently. You can develop healthier coping strategies, learn to delay gratification, and gradually take back control without guilt or shame. Food should nourish you, not control you. And healing your relationship with it might just begin with a conversation.

A dietician can also help you understand your specific needs and how much food your body really requires, the kind of meals that suit your metabolism, and how to portion your plate in a sustainable way. Because when it comes to food and weight, the goal is not punishment. It’s partnership with your body.

Don’t let your body lead you into harm. Some people eat freely but find a way to burn it off through exercise or other routines. It can be a balanced approach if done mindfully. The key is awareness and consistency. When you eat and also stay physically active, whether through workouts, walking, dancing, or a physically demanding lifestyle, your body gets a chance to use the energy from your meals. This helps prevent unhealthy weight gain.

However, this approach becomes unhealthy when it turns into a cycle of overindulgence followed by guilt-driven punishment. Some people eat excessively and then try to cancel it out with extreme exercise or starvation the next day. That can mess with your metabolism and create an unhealthy relationship with food and your body.

Also, not everyone’s body responds the same way. Just as I explained in the previous episode, two people can eat the same thing and do the same amount of exercise, yet one gains weight and the other doesn’t. This is because of differences in metabolism, hormones, age, and even stress levels. So while burning off what you eat works for some, it’s not a guaranteed fix for everyone.

In short, if your habit is to eat freely and stay active regularly in a way that feels sustainable, healthy, and not driven by guilt or pressure, then you’re likely striking a good balance. But if it’s based on extremes or emotional cycles, it might be time to pause and reassess.

So please, whatever you do, take your time and be kind to your body. Learn about it. Listen to it. Give it the care it deserves. You don’t have to risk your life to lose weight. You just have to start showing up for yourself every day in small, thoughtful ways. See you next week on a brand new episode. Till then, take good care of yourself, after all, if you don’t, who will? You are ultimately responsible for how you nourish and care for your body.

