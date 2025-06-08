My journey from selling okrika to beauty expert —Shantal Rita Lucien

In a world where beauty trends come and go, beauty expert and enterprenuer, Shantal Rita Lucien, has carved a niche for herself with her creative beauty regimen—making her sought after in her field. In this interview with Yetunde Ajanaku, she reveals the story behind her brand and the secret that has sustained it.

Event planning and coordination can be very demanding; could you recall the most memorable event you’ve handled?

Without doubt, the job can be very demanding, but because I love solving problems and I dislike monotony of business, I will say event planning comes naturally. One event that stood out was the April Fool’s fake wedding party I organised in Ibadan.

It was supposed to be a prank and we reached out to how different vendors to ensure that the event was well planned and executed. So, many guests thought it was real. it was not until it was publicly debunked that people realised it was all for the fun. That event made me realise how much I enjoyed planning and coordinating things and it officially kickstarted my event planning journey.

The wellness and lifestyle industry where you are also a major player has evolved in the last 10 years, how would you say you have fared over the years?

A lot has changed in the last few years. When I started content creation, video editing, photography, strategic posing, among others, were not as big as they are now. So it was quite a task. I lost many clients because I could not handle the jobs like the young ones would. But I had to sit up and learn. I studied how they were making money, staying relevant, and running their businesses. I am grateful for the journey so far and I am still learning to get better.

As a makeup artist and skincare consultant, what beauty philosophy guides the services you offer?

It is simple: reveal your beauty. Our skin is the largest part of our body, and we’re trapped in it for life. So, I believe we should treat it with love and care. I’m deeply passionate about helping people discover and enhance their natural beauty because I truly believe that everyone is beautiful.

Building one’s brand and staying relevant is not something many people in your field have been able to handle professionally. What do you think has contributed to your being relevant till today?

One of the biggest challenges many of us face is having dedicated staff. You need to have people who share in your dreams and have the same drive and passion as you. Finding people who share the same zeal, passion, and commitment as I do is tough. I’m very hands—on in all my businesses, which can sometimes be overwhelming. But over the time, I’ve learnt to put proper structures in place. Structure gives you balance, and balance keeps you sane. So even when the challenge pops up now and then, having systems in place helps me manage things better.

You are one person who has the hands in different pies; how have you managed to get involved in all these commitments?

Hmm… where do I start? I’ve done quite a bit. I’ve tried my hands on farming and I’m currently into real estate. I sold okrika at a point before I started make-up professionally. I was known as a nail technician in Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH). I was born into fashion designing, so I sewed clothes for years. I’ve always believed in trying and mastering what interests me. That’s the spirit that keeps me going.

You’ve successfully built a multi-service brand from event planning to beauty and wellness — how do you manage such diverse offerings under one umbrella?

I hate being redundant. Doing the same thing over and over again makes me uncomfortable. I enjoy exploring new things, and I try to give my best to every venture I find interesting. My slogan is “Reveal your beauty,” so whatever I’m doing — whether it’s skincare, events, or wellness, it’s all about making people feel and look their best. I look for ways to solve real problems in those areas, and that keeps me motivated.

How do you keep up with trends in both beauty and event management without losing your brand’s identity?

I never stop learning. I take courses, watch videos, attend industry events and keep myself trained all the time. The truth is that, I know what I want to be known for, and I stick to that. It helps me filter the noise. So, yes, I unlearn, relearn, and evolve — but I never lose myself in the process.

What are the new things your brand will be rolling out before the end of the year?

We are working on quite a number of exciting projects. I won’t reveal too much now; but I can say that one of our baby brands, Frictio Relax, is about to make waves in Ibadan and beyond. It’s a mobile massage and wellness brand designed to bring relaxation right to your doorsteps. We believe wellness should be convenient, accessible, and luxurious.

What is that legacy you want to be remembered for?

My desire is to reveal the best version of people; whether it’s through beauty, events, or wellness. I want people to remember me as someone who brought transformation–not just physically, but emotionally. I want my brand to be a reminder that you don’t have to fit in to stand out. You can create your path and still shine.

Atunda Empire has been around for over a decade; how did it all start and what inspired the name?

Honestly, I believe the name was divinely inspired. When it was time to start my brand as a makeup artist, I had a few clients from the United Kingdom that I had never met. One of them was quite skeptical — she asked if she could trust me with her face. I said, Yes. She told me not to let her see the mirror until I was done. After the session, she looked at herself and went, ATUNIDA ni omo yii ooo, which means “this child is a re-creator”. Her husband even called to compliment her look.

That was a divine sign for me. The name Atunda felt right — it perfectly captured what I was doing and what I still do: recreating beauty. When I wanted to register the name and it was available, I knew it wasn’t just luck; It was God.

Many young women look up to entrepreneurs like you; what advice would you give to someone trying to start a beauty or lifestyle business in Nigeria?

Be consistent. It might feel hard at the beginning, but don’t give up. Know exactly what you want, and don’t get distracted. That clarity will help you stand out in the long run. Never forget your purpose and why you started. That focus is what will keep you going even when things get tough.

