A private jet landed with one of its tyres bursting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

According to the information gathered, the incident led to delayed flights as the incident happened on the runway of the Abuja Airport.

The incident affected many airlines whose last flight was caught up in the incident.

At the time of filing this report, officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and other relevant bodies were at the scene to see how to evacuate the private jet from the runway to enable other flights operate.

It could not be ascertained the owner of the private jet and the status of those onboard.

