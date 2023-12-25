Christians are called upon to emulate Jesus Christ, who stood for peace and justice for all people, according to Markus Bitrus Lusa, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for Bogoro LGA in Bauchi State. He made this call in his message to mark the 2023 Christmas celebration on Monday.

Markus Bitrus Lusa emphasized that Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, who came for the redemption of mankind. He urged Christians to use the occasion to pray for the well-being of the country and its unity, advising them to avoid behaviors that could undermine the progress of the state and Nigeria.

“I want to congratulate Christians on the occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration,” he said. “I appeal to all to pray for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and State Governor Sen Bala Mohammed, and all leaders so that God will help Nigeria overcome its present challenges,” added the Chairman.

Markus Bitrus also encouraged Christians to devote more time to forgiving one another, supporting the poor, and respecting one another, as taught by Jesus Christ.

In addition, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Bogoro LGA Chapter, Pastor Amos Silas, and the Village Head of Bogoro, Mr. Nuhu Tafida, called on Christians in the area to support the government’s efforts in bringing an end to all the security problems facing the country. They urged all Christians in the area to live in peace with all men and to avoid all forms of evil during the Christmas celebrations.

Both leaders advised families to be cautious about wasting their resources for the sake of celebration, as mentioned in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer, Bogoro LGA.