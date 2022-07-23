Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ begins with 12 housemates, fans label it Gen Z edition

The seventh installment of the hugely anticipated Big Brother Naija kicked off tonight on a high note with show host, Ebuka and the live audience in an excited state.

Straight into the show, Ebuka announced the theme of the season to be ‘Level Up’, before rave of the moment, YBNL’s Asake came on stage to an already frenzied audience who returned to witness the live shows after two years of absence due to COVID-19 restrictions’.

During the first instalment, 12 housemates made up of six males and six females were introduced into Biggie’s house thus signalling the start of 72 days of intrigue, controversies, a game of wits and of course relationships.

The ‘Level up’ season, according to Ebuka will see this year’s Housemates in a battle of wits and brawn to clinch the N100naira grand prize. The first housemate into the House was Groovy before others, Beauty, Khalid, Ilebaye, Amaka, Cyph, Daniella, PharmSavi, Phyna, Bryan, Christy made their way to join him in a season that fans have tagged the ‘Gen Z’ edition. This is probably due to the age range of this year’s selected housemates which, during the first unveiling show tonight, ranged from 20 to 30 years.

While most of the housemates promised to be controversial and fun, many fans are hoping this year’s selection will actually live up to the hype.

Amaka seemed to fit into character almost immediately and one of the interviewed fans in the live audience mentioned her as one to watch. Amaka, in her interview already spoke up out about breaking the perception that a male was going to win the show. She says she was in it to win it.

The first half of the housemates have settled in and fans are already picking their favourites. Online, music enthusiast and producer Bryan seems to have made a fast impression on the fans. How their experiences will pan out remains to be seen. The show continues tomorrow with the second set of housemates revealed.

The winner for the ‘Level Up’ season will go home with N100million worth of prizes. This will include N50million cash, and an SUV from Innoson Motors, among other branded gifts.