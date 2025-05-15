Benin NBA warns Edo govt against violating suspects’ rights

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday warned the Edo State Government to be mindful of the fundamental rights of suspects as the government pushes its fight against cultism in the state.

The Benin NBA, otherwise known as Lion Bar, in a statement endorsed by Ekama Itohan, Chairman, and Emmanuel Okorie, Secretary of the NBA Benin Human Rights Committee (HRC), expressed deep concern over the mass arrests and arraignments of young men and women allegedly linked to cult activities without adherence to due process.

The body noted that many of the arrested individuals were being brought before courts without credible investigations or substantial evidence.

Such a development, the NBA further warned, could erode the integrity of the state’s judicial system.

“The practice of remanding suspects without proof of evidence is a relic of the past and has no place in our modern legal system,” the statement said.

It stressed that while it supported efforts to tackle cultism and violence, whatever measures adopted to stem the tide must be rooted in the rule of law and must not trample on the fundamental rights of citizens.

“Our courts must remain bastions of justice and fairness, not instruments for perpetuating abuses,” the Benin NBA reiterated.

This was just as it urged law enforcement agencies to carry out diligent investigations before arraigning suspects and called on the judiciary to insist on proof of evidence, as mandated by the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2018.

“We must not compromise justice and fairness in the name of security,” the NBA warned, adding that it was ready to work with stakeholders to ensure that the campaign against cultism did not lead to the victimisation of innocent individuals.

“Human life and dignity must not be collateral damage in the fight against cultism,” the association submitted.

