Benefits of skill acquisition to youth empowerment

Skill acquisition is one of the important pillars that help many in actualising their dreams and aid those who are not privileged to work with public or private organisations with academic certificates to have livelihoods. The essence of skill acquisition is as the relevancy of water to human body; lack of regular sources of income is a major cause of bribery and corruption. Skills increase employment opportunities and crime reduction in societies.

Year-in-year-out, thousands of students graduate from secondary schools and higher institutions of learning, with more than 60% of them in search of greener pastures. Skills help people to have better resources and financial management, improved strategic planning and curtailing crises in organisations due to experiences garnered.

In order to reduce the rate of unemployment and total reliance on government, in 1987 the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) was established; the directorate was mandated to deal with rising trend of unemployment through training people in various skills. Students’ enrollment in skills while studying would reduce the burdens which parents bear.

Nowadays if you want to succeed, find alternative income sources, no matter how little you might be getting. The labour market is congested with many applications and few vacancies. In our localities, it is common to find a large array of people with diplomas and various degrees with no jobs. Skill acquisition therefore becomes imperative.

Skill acquisition should be made compulsory for senior secondary school students and at different tertiary institutions. Items needed for trainings should be provided by government. Technical and vocational devices, machines and tools necessary for takeoff should be supplied free of charge. This will inspire many to enroll and become beneficiaries too. Regular supervision of trained persons is paramount. Government at all levels must find avenues and create the needed environment for the employment of everyone. This is also crucial.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi, 08100358411.

