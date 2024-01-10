The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of some powerful cabinet members who he claimed would form a coalition with terrorists to destabilise the present administration.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele expressed to President Tinubu that these powerful people will cause chaos in the country.

He warned the president to be firm in his dealings with terrorists.

He advised him not to negotiate with terrorists because it will take another dimension in 2024.

He revealed that important people will be kidnapped in 2024 if the government doesn’t immediately arrest the insecurity situation.

‘’The government of Tinubu must not negotiate with terrorists; He must give terrorists capital punishment if he wants to eradicate terrorists, bandits and herdsmen. I see cabals in this government forming a clique with terrorists and causing chaos in Tinubu’s government.’

‘’The Monday sit-at-home in the South East will not stop till Nnamdi Kanu is released and this is a threat to eastern security. I see kidnappings of powerful people in 2024. The government must put security in order to avoid disorganization of the system,” he revealed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…