Traditional titleholders in Bauchi Emirate in Bauchi State have been charged to remain upright and diligent in the discharge of their official duties remembering that they were chosen to serve.

The charge was given on Sunday by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu during the official turbaning and installation of a business tycoon, Alh. Yakubu Ibrahim Lame as the Santurakin Bauchi after his late father, late Yakubu Ibrahim Lame.

According to the Emir, it will help in upholding the sacred nature of the Bauchi Emirate Council and enhance its mutual trust and reverence of the good people of Bauchi state.

He also urged the newly installed traditional title holder to always thread the footprint of his late father, Alh. Yakubu Lame, who held the title with absolute dignity, patience and fear of God for many years before his death a few years ago.

Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu stressed that, “Your late father had been a good Ambassador of the Emirate, whose enormous contributions to the upliftment of the living standard of the people of the State and the Emirate in particular were unquantifiable, especially as regards to their livelihood.”

Speaking shortly after his installation as the new Santurakin Bauchi, Yakubu Ibrahim Lame appreciated the Emir for finding him worthy of wearing his late father’s shoes at the Emirate Council.

He promised to abide by the culture and traditions of the institution, as well as assuring to positively contribute his best to the emirate and pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the emir, praying to God to enable him succeed in the tasks ahead.

He assured that, “By the grace of the Almighty Allah, we will do what will push the emirate, Bauchi state and the country at large forward.”

According to him, “Santuraki is a post that has been in existence for a very long time and it means the most trustworthy amongst the son’s of a king in Kano. If a child is very close to the king and does all his biddings, he will be bestowed the title sarkin turaka which is Santuraki in abbreviation.”

The traditional titleholder said that, “Thank God the name santuraki came to Bauchi and I was chosen as one which I inherited from my late father.”

Also speaking, one of the Kingmakers, Alh. Aliyu Yakubu Lame, District Head of Lame in Toro LGA, lauded the Emir for putting a round peg in a round hole, saying that the installation was not only important to the people of Lame District but to the Bauchi Emirate Council as well as the people of the State in general.

Aliyu Yakubu Lame, who is an uncle to the new Santurakin Bauchi, said that, “We believe that the new title holder is equal to the task because he is such a person that is obedient. I want to believe that this Emirate has done the real thing they are supposed to do by fishing out somebody that is dedicated, honest, sincere and hard working.

“I will advise him to be patient and tolerant as a position of power like this comes with a lot of observation, patience and he must remain focused on what brought him here.”

The colorful ceremony was graced by a number of the Emirate Council members, relatives, friends, supporters and well-wishers who prayed for the guidance and blessings of the Emir to the new Santurakin Bauchi.

