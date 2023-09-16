Stakeholders from Nembe Local Government Area have unanimously endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Douye Diri for a second tenure in the November 11th Governorship elections.

The motion for endorsement and vote of confidence motion which was moved by the former Chief whip, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, and a 2-time commissioner, Hon. Dr. Jonathan Obuebite

and seconded by a former Commissioner, LGA chairman, and Special Adviser to the governor Chief Kuroekigha Walter-Benwari received overwhelming supports from stakeholders in a meeting with Governor Douye Diri at the Governor’s conference room, Government House, Yenagoa.

The meeting had in attendance stakeholders from the LGA across party lines, politicians, traditional rulers, and elders, including the member representing Nembe Constituency 1, in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Oteingbanyo George-Braah of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA was led by the leader of the Nembe PDP caucus, Chief Blessing Ipigansi-Izagara, and other political leaders from Nembe LGA.

Dr Obuebite disclosed that the motion is based on the governor’s peaceful disposition and overwhelming landmark infrastructural achievement in the LGA and beyond.

Highlighting the governor’s peace initiatives and developmental strides in Nembe LGA and beyond, coming from the background of a man who was not allowed to campaign in 2019 in Nembe LGA. , after he became governor, he expressed love and forgiveness and ensured that the LGA was peaceful till the invasion by the SWAT team of Nembe-Bassambiri, through the instrumentality of the APC guber candidate.

Also, the Nembe Unity Bridge a project that has been abandoned for decades, the several internal roads, the construction of Primary and Secondary Schools, the ongoing Model Science and Technical College at Igbeta Ewoama, and top amongst the list is the construction of the Nembe-Brass road, for which clearing, and sand filling of 21 kilometres of the first phase of the road is almost completed as the Government has already paid more than N22 billion.

He added that they have come to thank the Governor for loving us more than our own, the Bayelsa APC guber candidate who is a Nembe man, who while as governor for 5 years said the Ogbia Nembe road and Nembe Brass road are not economically viable.

However, in the name of Nembe Brass road diverted the sum of N9 billion naira belonging to the state.

The stakeholders appreciated the governor for a job well done as well as his love for the people of the LGA maintained that his re-election was a payback, and appreciated his enormous love.

They also resolved to stand with the resolution of the State Security Council on the SWAT invasion of Nembe-Bassambiri.





It was noted that “a good friend who restores peace and brings development to them, is indeed better than a bad brother”.

