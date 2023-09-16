A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party Mr Sola Adeleke, the PDP Chairmanship candidate in Ibarapa Central Local Government, Mr. Sola Adeleke has attributed the emergence of the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin on as Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Speakers, to his unique leadership style.

The PDP candidate described his accomplishment as a crowning achievement of his political career’s many milestones.

He acknowledged Ogundoyin’s brand of leadership, which he noted had endeared him to many political leaders across Nigeria.

Adeleke reaffirmed his belief in Ogundoyin’s capacity to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear in his new role as the Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Speakers.

He also congratulated Miss Wasilat Adegoke on her appointment as the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The PDP candidate emphasized the governor’s readiness to offer deserving opportunities to the youths, as embodied by the recent appointment of Adegoke as a Commissioner.





Adeleke expressed complete confidence in Adegoke’s capacity to lead the ministry to new heights of success.

He expressed delight in the opportunities presented to the political leaders from the Ibarapa Zone by the governor.

The PDP candidate described the recent appointments made by the governor as a great honour to the state, particularly to the Ibarapa Zone and PDP.

Adeleke commended the governor’s progressive positions toward creating a government that was accountable, inclusive and beneficial to all.

He pledged their unwavering support to the governor towards the actualization of his developmental goals for the state, particularly as the local government election draws closer.

“On behalf of the Ibarapa people, I want to appreciate the governor for the opportunity open to political leaders arising from his leadership.

“I want to pledge our unwavering support to the governor towards actualizing his developmental goals for the state, particularly as the local government election draws closer,” he said.

The PDP candidate pledged readiness to work collaboratively as an active participant within the Ibarapa political landscape towards realising a prosperous, peaceful and integrated Ibarapa Zone.

Adeleke urged all citizens to actively participate in the state’s socio-economic and political activities and contribute their quota towards the advancement of their communities and the state at large.

