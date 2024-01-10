Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has commended President Bola Tinubu Tinubu for finding a son of the state, Muhammed Ali Pate worthy of appointment as the Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The Governor made the commendation when he visited the minister in his office in Abuja on Wednesday to seek ways of collaborative working relationship for quality healthcare service delivery.

Bala Mohammed said that his administration will find the Federal Ministry of Health under the supervision of Pate very useful and important in meeting the challenges facing the health sector of the State.

The Governor further said that as a son of the soil, all hands should be on deck to help in solving the challenges in the very important health sector.

Bala Mohammed said that Muhammed Ali Pate has the required experience to provide workable solution to the challenges affecting Health Sector and Human Capital across the country.

He further described Pate as a technocrat whose vast experiences in the health sector earned him a global recognition commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him in that capacity.

According to the Governor, “Bauchi is Proud of Prof Ali Pate’s laudable initiative towards addressing challenges in both Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Health services.”

He also encouraged the minister to sustain working with subnational actors especially in Bauchi State irrespective of political party differences to enable him succeed.

While commending the President for the appointment, Bala Mohammed assured that the people of Bauchi State would continue to support the Federal Government to enable the President to succeed in future assignments.

In his response, the minister of Health, Ali Pate, thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for the visit and said that the Federal administration led by President Bola Tinubu is preparing to reposition the health sector in the country to achieve optimal performance.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Health is always ready to partner with the Bauchi State Government on the areas of efficient and effective healthcare service delivery and praised the Governor for investing heavily in the health sector.

Pate appreciated the Governor’s visit and his words of encouragement assuring him of adequate representation of the state at the national level.

He, therefore, solicited for the support of the state government and all relevant stakeholders to enable him deliver on his mandate.

