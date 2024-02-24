Bandits have stormed the Gidan Busa village in Doka ward of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two villagers, while 16 villagers were abducted on Friday night.

A resident, Musa Ibrahim, said five people sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a medical facility.

This was coming when a kingpin bandit, Bodori Isyaku, who masterminded high-profile kidnapped cases, was eliminated during a gun duel with the military some days ago.

However, on Friday night, bandits again struck Gidan Busa, shooting indiscriminately, killing two and kidnapping at least 16 residents of the area.

The resident of the area said the incident occurred around 11:30 pm when the villagers were fast asleep.

According to him, no fewer than eight people were abducted at the residence of one Alh Hassan, where two people were killed.

“A boy and a lady were killed while five others sustained gunshot wounds when the hoodlums invaded the residence.

“Yesterday night (Friday), bandits came to Gidan Busa and abducted 16 residents of the area, killing two, while five sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“In the residence of one Alhaji Hassan, the bandits abducted 8 persons, including his wife and children, and killed one of his boys and a female. The incident occurred at about 11.30. Those who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

As of the time of filing the report, there was no official confirmation from either the state government or the state police command.