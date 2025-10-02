BAGAIA, IAC sign MoU on aircraft accident investigation at ICAO assembly

In a landmark development for global aviation safety, the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Montreal, Canada, during the 42nd ICAO Assembly held on September 25 to October 4, 2025.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind between two Regional Accident Investigation Organizations (RAIOs), underscores a new era of international cooperation in aircraft accidents and incident investigations. It reflects the growing recognition that safety challenges transcend borders and require stronger collaboration to strengthen aviation oversight.

The landmark agreement was signed by Commissioner BAGAIA, Charles Irikefe Erhueh and his counterpart IAC Chairman, Oleg Storchevoy in Montreal, Canada, during the 42nd ICAO Assembly on September 25, 2025.

The importance of this MoU lies in its comprehensive framework for cooperation, which extends far beyond symbolic partnership. It is designed to enhance collaboration between both bodies in areas of investigation and prevention, ensuring that technical expertise and resources are no longer confined by regional boundaries. Through this arrangement, BAGAIA and IAC can exchange technical know-how, specialist equipment, and training opportunities, while also promoting joint research into accident causation and emerging technologies in aviation safety. Such collaboration creates a platform for sharing best practices and safety data, enabling both regions to reduce the risk of accidents and raise safety standards in line with ICAO provisions.

Equally significant is the agreement’s focus on capacity building. By facilitating joint workshops, regional training seminars, and mentorship opportunities for investigators, the MoU seeks to strengthen the pool of safety professionals in both Africa and Eurasia. It further enhances global networking opportunities by linking two regional agencies across continents, thereby fostering a broader web of aviation safety cooperation that includes other civil aviation authorities and organizations. The harmonization of regulations and investigative practices also forms a cornerstone of this MoU, allowing for more efficient cross-border investigations while ensuring consistency in accident reporting and analysis.

The provisions of the MoU are built on clear commitments. Both parties have agreed to collaborate in the improvement of aircraft accident investigation, prevention, and training by exchanging expertise and promoting a harmonized approach to investigations in accordance with ICAO standards. They will also provide counseling during investigations, share technical support and data analysis, and encourage the participation of investigators in each other’s training initiatives. Importantly, the agreement is guided by principles of mutual respect, confidentiality, and independent financial responsibility, with mechanisms in place for contractual arrangements, dispute resolution, and adherence to international data protection practices.

The MoU is open-ended, taking effect immediately upon signing, with provisions for amendment where necessary. Either party may terminate it with one month’s notice, provided existing obligations are honored. This flexibility ensures that the framework remains adaptable to future challenges while sustaining the spirit of cooperation.

This MoU is a historic first for RAIOs worldwide. For the first time, two regional agencies have formally committed to a partnership that cuts across continents, providing a template for future inter-regional cooperation.

By pooling expertise from Africa and Eurasia, the collaboration not only enhances investigative capacity but also accelerates the global push towards harmonized aviation safety oversight under ICAO. Industry watchers say it represents the beginning of a new chapter in international aviation cooperation, one that may inspire similar agreements between other regional safety organizations in the future.

