NCAA celebrates Tukur’s re-election to ICAO council

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Engr. Mahmoud Ben Tukur on his re-election to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, underscoring Nigeria’s growing influence in global aviation governance.

Ben Tukur, a highly respected aviation professional and former General Manager of Airworthiness Standards at the NCAA, secured his seat during elections held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the ongoing 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada. His re-election marks another three-year term for Nigeria on the prestigious 36-member ICAO Council, alongside leading aviation nations such as Egypt, South Africa, India, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.

Speaking on the achievement, the NCAA highlighted Engr. Ben Tukur’s track record in advancing air safety, regulatory standards, and operational excellence. His leadership is expected to continue shaping key ICAO policies, promoting international collaboration, and ensuring that Nigeria remains a central voice in global aviation decision-making.

This accomplishment reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing civil aviation standards, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and participating actively in international dialogues that define the future of air transport. Engr. Ben Tukur’s re-election is seen as a strategic win, reflecting both his personal expertise and Nigeria’s credibility within the global aviation community.

The NCAA affirmed its unwavering support for Engr. Ben Tukur as he embarks on this renewed mandate, confident that his contributions will further elevate Nigeria’s profile in the global aviation sector and strengthen partnerships with ICAO member states.

Mahmoud Ben Tukur has been re-elected to the ICAO Council, ensuring Nigeria’s continued influence in global aviation. NCAA congratulates him on this milestone.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE