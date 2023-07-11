The senator representing Lagos West District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has expressed sadness over the Lagos-Badagry Expressway accident, which claimed 14 lives and injured other victims.

She commiserated with the injured victims and the families of the dead.

In a statement, Senator Adebule said: “I was broken when I learnt about the terrible accident at Age Muwo in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, which was reported to have claimed the lives of about 14 commuters on a bus going to Benin Republic from Lagos.

“The families of the deceased, please, accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray that almighty God will comfort you all and grant the departed eternal rest.”

The former Lagos State deputy governor also condoled with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the tragic accident.

Senator Adebule, however, appealed to motorists to be careful on expressways, particularly ones that are undergoing construction.

She urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to ease the stress of Nigerians and foreigners plying the route.

“On behalf of the entire people of Lagos State and Lagos West in particular, I again extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families,” she said.