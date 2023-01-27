Aviacargo Guideline team create three new subcommittees

By Tribune Online

The foremost Aviacargo Guideline Committee recently appointed and inaugurated with mandate to put together operational standards for the smooth running of the day-to-day activities for the benefit of the industry had the first general meeting recently at FAAN Lagos office.

The team have been meeting since December 2022 after their coming on board as a strategic to fine-tune logistics on how to activate the mandate given to the committee.

In its bid to set motion on track, the team created three sub-committees of cargo, airport and export to fast track the project.

However, the team co-ordinate, Mr IkechiUko, who made this known to Travelpulse andMICE through a group platform, said the industry’s best have been invited to make a mark in the history of the Aviacargo sector and we will not leave any stone unturned to achieve this for the glory of Nigeria.

Uko, who is optimistic of the resourcefulness of the new created sub-committees said Nigeria is moving on the right track to bringing innovation to the Aviacargo sector through the committees. He also thanked FAAN for the support accorded the committee so far.

