Attack on Christians: It’s now fire for fire, Adeboye warns terrorists

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned that enemies of the Cross, especially terrorists should brace up for what he calls ‘fire for fire.’

Adeboye’s warning came on the heels of an alleged declaration by Boko Haram terrorists that churches should be closed down for three months.

Preaching on the theme: ‘Complete in Jesus’ Saturday morning at the 3×3 Auditorium, Shimawa, Ogun State, on the occasion of the July Holy Ghost Service, the octogenarian urged members of the church to stop being lazy in coming to the camp as well as stop being afraid to attend church programmes.

It will be recalled that on June 5, suspected terrorists invaded Owo in Ondo State and massacred over 40 worshippers at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, OwaLuwa, injuring several others.

The development sent fears into several Christians who became afraid of gathering in churches.

The Ifewara-born mathematician, however, denounced such move, asserting that members of RCCG, as well as other Christians, should rise to the occasion and call the bluff of the devil.

“Oh, some jokers said churches should not open for three months. Who’s your commander? God or Boko Haram?

“Let the devil try any nonsense. From now on, it’s going to be fire for fire,” he vowed.

The renowned cleric, who sounded spoiling for a spiritual showdown with the kingdom of darkness, warned against further blasphemy against Jesus Christ, warning such would attract dire repercussions.

“I understand that one funny fellow said that some people were calling on Ogun (god of iron) because Jesus Christ didn’t answer them.

“Well, the one who said so, there’s a Yoruba proverb that says the mouth that the snail used to blaspheme God, that mouth will kiss the ground.

“From now on, anyone who dares blaspheme the name of Jesus Christ will taste the fire of the Almighty God,” he decreed to the thunderous shout of Amen by the mammoth congregation.

He further charged the worshippers not to be afraid of the marauders, saying the God who preserved them when Covid-19 was ravaging the universe is still in the business of protecting them against threatening enemies of the gospel.

The respected man of God also hinted at the standpoint of the Holy Bible as regards self-defence, saying having searched the scriptures from cover to cover, he hadn’t seen where defending oneself was an offence.

“But how are we sure we are safe? Let me ask you some few questions because this is a new beginning:

“Are you alive today because of the precautions you took against Coronavirus?

“Are you alive because you wore the mask, watched your hands – I’m for hygiene and you know that. I also wore masks for some time.

“Some people never left home; they didn’t go anywhere yet they caught coronavirus.

“How come conductors who were interacting with others, collecting ‘change’ directly from different commuters did not contract it?

“I always look at them and say God is wonderful! How many people does a bus conductor come in contact with everyday? And they did not catch the virus. Why?

“Safety is of the Lord! Tell your neighbour. Nobody is going to kill me. I don’t want to say much so they don’t twist it.

“But I have searched the Bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the Bible where God said a child of God can’t defend himself.

“If you find the place, let me know. He said if they slapped you on the right cheek, turn the left cheek. Abi, he said that one.

“If they now slap the left, what did He say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that? It simply means ‘over to you.’

“Every enemy of the church, as long as my Father is on the throne, as long as Jesus lives, as long as His name is the Consuming Fire, if they don’t repent, the fire of God will consume them.

“I am not talking to everybody. I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to Holy Ghost Service. So, God bless you,” he said