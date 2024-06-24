The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter has withdrawn its services from the postgraduate programme of the institution with immediate effect.

It was learnt that the decision which was taken on Sunday is not uncommitted with members of the union’s effort to press home their demand for payment of outstanding entitlements for postgraduate teaching and postgraduate supervision.

It was gathered that the indebtedness is owned by the current UNIBEN administration, which winds up in December 2024.

Recall that the University ASUU Congress met on Friday, 14 June 2024, and resolved that all its members withdraw their involvement/participation in the postgraduate programme of the University of Benin with immediate effect.

“Arising from the above, all members of ASUU UNIBEN have been directed to immediately cease to engage/participate/be involved in postgraduate teaching, postgraduate supervision, postgraduate seminars, postgraduate examinations, and postgraduate board meetings until all the already earned honoraria for postgraduate teaching, postgraduate supervision and postgraduate internal examination owed within the tenure of the current University Administration are fully paid.

“A clearly defined structure for the administration and remuneration of academic staff in the postgraduate programme is negotiated and agreed between the Administration of the University of Benin and ASUU UNIBEN.”

The lecturers vowed to sustain the strike action on all postgraduate programs of the University to press home their demand for payment of all outstanding entitlements.

A source within the Union who craved anonymity said that they have the backing of the national leadership of the union.

He informed disclosed that the demands cover all postgraduate teaching and supervision done throughout the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lilian Salami.

“If we do not stand up for ourselves, especially in this very harsh and excruciating socio-economic climate, no one will. The labourer is worthy of his wages,@ the source

Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the University, could not be reached as calls made to her cell phone failed to connect.

A source close to the University’s Vice-Chancellor said efforts were on to resolve all outstanding entitlements of the ASUU members involved in the post-program of the institution.

