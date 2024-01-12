Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to always support and appreciate the families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Friday after a Special Jumaat Service in Commemoration of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa.

The governor, who was represented at the service by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that supporting the families of the fallen heroes in whatever form was a way of appreciating the efforts of those who laid their lives for the country.

Sanwo-Olu said the country died and was still dying “so that we can live,” pointing out that everything must be done by Nigerians to support the families they left behind no matter how little the amount was.

“They died so that we can live, and as a matter of fact, they are still dying for us, so we must do everything to support them. The fact that people are struggling should not stop you from lifting others, we can always lift ourselves. If it’s just N10 you have, take one naira out of it to lift someone,” he said.

In his address, the 14th Emir of Kano, His Highness, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, while praising the Armed Forces for their dedication to ensuring the unity of Nigeria, also praised their doggedness in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to be with their families.

“I wish to commend the Armed Forces for their dedication to duty despite the difficult situations that they are operating in.

“Besides, despite that some members of the Forces were paying the supreme sacrifice to protect the civil populace, they remained undaunted to ensure that they upheld the alliance to the call of duty. We appreciate you and we pray that Almighty Allah will continue to be with your families,” he said.

Sanusi, while advocating for peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians, noted that no verse of the Quran says Muslims should attack people without reason.

The Imam of Lagos Secretariat Community Mosque, Alausa, Imam Hakeem Kosoko, in his sermon, urged Nigerians to continuously celebrate the Armed Forces, both the living and the dead because of the huge sacrifice they made for the country.

Kosoko, however, noted that the tasks of the Armed Forces wouldn’t have been tedious to the extent of families losing their breadwinners, soldiers losing some body parts or even senses if the citizens understood the necessity of life and the rights of others irrespective of religious beliefs.

“The tasks of the armed forces would not have been tedious to the extent of families losing their breadwinner, soldiers losing some body parts or even senses if the citizens understood the necessity of life and the rights of others irrespective of the religious belief of either a Christian or a Muslim even though the Holy Books point to peaceful co-existence,” he said.

