You have most likely heard about psychics in your life, and perhaps even met one. They are not so hard to stumble upon nowadays, and the internet has made it possible to find psychics in almost every city. But what are psychics, actually? We will have a look at that here and explain why you can trust some of them.

Person of the mind

First of all, what are psychics? The term psychic comes from the Greek word psychikos which means “of the mind.” This term refers to someone who has extrasensory perception, often named “psychic powers”. This allows them to perceive the world beyond the ordinary human senses that most people possess.

Globalization and the development of the internet have made it easier to market your psychic powers, but the occupation is far from new. People around the world have been going to psychics for years in search of spiritual guidance, but the newer and more modern view is a bit different.

It is important to note that not all psychics are accurate, and you might not get all the answers you were hoping for. Many have also become more suspicious of psychics, by not believing in what they are saying, and looking at it as superstition. To reach this conclusion, it is important to know what a psychic is and what kind of answers you can expect to receive from them.

Are psychics real

We can start off the bat by saying, yes, psychics are real! This comes as a surprise to many, and you might not be convinced quite yet. Likely, being a psychic does not mean what you think it does. Research from modern times has shown us that humans only use 10% of their brains on a daily basis. This leaves a whole 90% unused and unexplored. Not only does this leave a huge room for more knowledge to be accessed, but it also means that anyone using only a mere percentage above this holds some special power.

That is one way to think of psychics. That they are people who are able to dive into that 90% and explore more brain power than the average human being. If this is the matter, all humans technically have psychic power in their brains, but cannot access it. Being able to foresee the future is a power that most people would like to have, just think about how much it would help us every day! Yes, our lives would be more predictable and perhaps a bit more boring, but it could save you a lot of time, money, worry, and the list goes on.

It is not uncommon to feel like you predicted the future but chose to ignore it. How many times have you said to yourself “I knew that would happen”? It is like you are too a psychic of your own world, but struggle to hold onto it. Coming to the conclusion that you knew something good or bad was going to happen can also be based on knowledge from previous events, and the instant calculation of likeliness that happens in our brain. This too can be what powers psychics can tap into better than other “regular” people.

Psychics, mediums, clairvoyants, astrologers, and tarot card readers

Many seek answers to what the future holds. If they are not able to calculate or predict this themselves, then there are many people they can visit to perhaps get a clearer answer to their questions. Some of these are psychics, mediums, clairvoyants, astrologers, and tarot card readers.. This is what you can expect from the different professionals:

Psychics: Uses extrasensory abilities to gain access to hidden information that lies beyond our ordinary senses. They can also use telepathy and transport objects from one place to another.

Uses extrasensory abilities to gain access to hidden information that lies beyond our ordinary senses. They can also use telepathy and transport objects from one place to another. Mediums: Can communicate with familial spirits or spirits of the dead and living people.

Can communicate with familial spirits or spirits of the dead and living people. Clairvoyants: Can see one’s imagination, future events, the past, patterns, meanings, connections, and more.

Can see one’s imagination, future events, the past, patterns, meanings, connections, and more. Astrologers: They are able to answer important questions such as when to turn over a new chapter in your life.

They are able to answer important questions such as when to turn over a new chapter in your life. Tarot card readers: Use cards in a deck of 78 to activate psychic abilities to read into the future of a participant.

Conclusion

Psychics can be defined as real because there are definitely real people working in a very specialized niche. Some of them have predicted things very accurately, and perhaps it is because they have access to more brain power than the average human being. It can also be because they have guessed randomly and hit, or because there is something bigger than all of us. The world of psychics and extrasensory perceptions are nevertheless very exciting, and eagerness to learn more has made many books an appointment to get a glimpse into their own future that is not yet determined, or is it?