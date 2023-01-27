APGA lawmaker pledges support for late party supporters’ children in Anambra

The Lawmaker representing Awka South Constituency Two in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye has pledged to support the education of children of late supporters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), who died in active service in his Constituency.

Okoye made the pledge when he awarded scholarship to a 10-year-old daughter of late Mr Onu, an APGA chieftain from Umunze community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, during the Party’s 2023 Senatorial campaign rally for Anambra Central, held at Amawbia town hall in Awka South Council Area, on Thursday.

The campaign rally was organised by the APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo.

Addressing the party supporters shortly after announcing the scholarship, the Lawmaker said he will sponsor the 10-year-old girl, Miss Jenifer Onu, a Primary six pupil of Community Primary School Amawbia, throughout her Secondary Education.

According to him, the essence of the gesture is to encourage intelligent students who are mostly indigent and children of late supporters of APGA in his Constituency and beyond.

He said the gesture was not the first of its kind. I have more than 20 Secondary School Students that I have been paying their school fees every year since 2014 before I venture into politics and I have trained 18 graduates from the University. I love giving charity to the less privileged.

“I am assuring you that if reelected for a second term in office, in the forthcoming House of Assembly election, I will sponsor a bill that will look into the educational welfare of children hawking in the streets and roads of Anambra State, he noted.

Okoye who expressed joy over the large turnout at the rally, concluded that Governor Chukwuma Soludo, had done a lot to promote and encourage education in the state.

Mrs Chineye Onu, a widow and mother of the lucky girl, commended the lawmaker for the scholarship, promised to do everything spiritual and politically possible to ensure victory for her daughter’s benefactor during the voting proper.





The beneficiary, Miss Jenifer Onu, said she never believe that her late father’s support for APGA will bring a life history to her family.

She prays that anything that the Legislator lay his hands including his second-term ambition in the forthcoming election will come out victorious with ease.