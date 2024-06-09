Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State Local Government councils election have been declared winners.

The declaration was made on Sunday by the State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC) while announcing results of the election conducted on Saturday.

Chairman of YOSIEC, Dr Mamman Mohammed declared that the APC won all the 17 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Local Government Area (LGA) elections in the state describing the conduct of the election as hitch free.

While giving details of the election results as announced by the returning officers across the 17 LGAs in the state, the YOSIEC Chairman said that 15 local government out of the 17 participated in the LG election unopposed.

According to him, “This is declaration of local government election before the members of the Commission, observers and members of the press. You have witnessed the electoral Officers submitting the reports of the election in the 17 LGAs.

“We identified local government total number of the registered voters, rejected voters and that of vote cast to enable us judge who is the winner in that local government and the conclusion we are arriving are based on the numerical strength of votes cast as the highest in each LGA.”

The results as announced by the YOSIEC chairman showed that in Gujba LGA; APC-polled a total of 31959 votes, Gulani LGA, APC-33405, Damaturu LGA; APC-33191, PDP-152, AA-44 and LP-35 while in Tarmuwa LGA, APC-21828, Machina LGA, APC-24198, PDP-173, AA-48, NNPP-97 and LP-59.

Also, Nangere LGA, APC-41812, Geidam LGA APC-17799, Yunusari LGA APC-37781, PDP-189, NNPP-65 and AA-40; Yusufari LGA, APC-28930, AA-15 and in Potiskum LGA, APC-75185, PDP-450, AA-509.

Furthermore, in FIka LGA APC-61295, PDP-140, NNPP-92, Fune LGA APC-97243, NRM-11, Bursari LGA, APC-30799, PDP-254, NNPP-113, LP-51, Bade LGaa, APC-55295, PDP-182, NNPP-180, Jakusko LGA, APC-50268, Karasuwa LGA APC-35191, PDP-112 NNPP-94 and Nguru LGA, APC-55224, PDP-780, NNPP-252.

Meanwhile, Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni expressed satisfaction with the turn-out of electorate who were at the various polling units across the state to exercise their civic rights during the local government elections held in the state.

Buni stated this shortly after he cast his vote in his polling station, Bulturam Yarimari, Buni- Gari town in Gujba Local Government of the state.

The Governor revealed that he was not opposed to local government autonomy, adding that when he came onboard in 2019, his concept was to give autonomy to the local governmen.

According to him, “So the wisdom behind this joint account complements the effort of the local government’s with the state working together in executing some projects.”

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the security operatives for providing an enabling environment for electorates to come out en masse to exercise their franchise across the state without any form of intimidation.

