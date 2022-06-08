APC Presidential Primary: Oyetola congratulates Tinubu over victory

By Tribune Online
Osun state governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landslide victory at the just concluded party’s special convention, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
Oyetola described the emergence of Senator Tinubu as a victory for democracy and a pointer to democratic sustenance in the country.
Senator Tinubu emerged as the flag-bearer of the ruling party on Wednesday with a total vote of 1271, defeating Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 316 and 235 votes respectively.
Recall that the ruling party had held its Presidential Primary on June 7th and 8th, 2022 where 23 aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Imo and Rivers States’ Governors, Rocha Okorocha and Rotimi Amaechi among other aspirants contested.
Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan expressed confidence in the ability, competence and administrative acumen of Senator Tinubu to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.
Oyetola noted that the emergence of Senator Tinubu in a hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.
According to him, the APC standard-bearer would in no doubt consolidate on the track records of President Muhammadu Buhari having been equipped with the required qualities of a good leader.
He said “Your emergence at the just concluded Presidential Primary of our great party is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless services to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course humanity.
“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortunes of our dear country.
“It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term Governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies.
“With your antecedents couple with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that your emergence will deliver victory for our party in all elections as this will further justify the quest to elect a candidate with unimaginable qualities that cut across spheres of life, “Oyetola said.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement by the Media group of a chieftain of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC in the state and Chairman, Gboyega Oyetola Foundation, Prince Felix Adeyemi Awofisayo also congratulated the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the party’s flag-bearer in the just-concluded party convention in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The Ile-Ife-born Prince stressed that the party’s National Leader deserves the victory in view of his past sacrifices and input to ensure the party’s victories in past elections.
“Your victory today as our party’s presidential candidate after a keenly-contested party primary is a clear indication of your widespread acceptance across the country’s political landscape,” Prince Awofisayo observed.
Speaking further on the development, Prince Awofisayo observed that with the party’s peaceful conduct of the presidential primaries, the whole world can now have a better impression of the party.
“With the peaceful conduct of the party’s presidential primary election as beamed worldwide by various media platforms, the people will now begin to see us as a well-organised political party that is ever-ready to retain the country’s political leadership,” he opined.
The Osun APC Chieftain however advised all the aspirants to come and work together with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 general elections.
“I want to use this opportunity to admonish all the presidential aspirants not to see Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory as being the end of everything, rather they should all come together and rally around the winner in the overall interest of the party,” he stated further.
Prince Awofisayo also advised the newly-emerged APC flag-bearer to heed President Mohammadu Buhari’s advice by being magnanimous in victory as winning the 2023 Presidential election should be a collective task of all the party members.
“In addition, in the just-concluded APC Presidential Primary, let there be ‘No Victor, No Vanquished,” the party chieftain further admonished members across the country.

