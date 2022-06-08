APC Presidential Primary: Oyetola congratulates Tinubu over victory

Oyetola described the emergence of Senator Tinubu as a victory for democracy and a pointer to democratic sustenance in the country.

Senator Tinubu emerged as the flag-bearer of the ruling party on Wednesday with a total vote of 1271, defeating Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Recall that the ruling party had held its Presidential Primary on June 7th and 8th, 2022 where 23 aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Imo and Rivers States’ Governors, Rocha Okorocha and Rotimi Amaechi among other aspirants contested.

Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan expressed confidence in the ability, competence and administrative acumen of Senator Tinubu to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.

Oyetola noted that the emergence of Senator Tinubu in a hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

According to him, the APC standard-bearer would in no doubt consolidate on the track records of President Muhammadu Buhari having been equipped with the required qualities of a good leader.

He said “Your emergence at the just concluded Presidential Primary of our great party is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless services to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course humanity.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortunes of our dear country.

“It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term Governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies.

“With your antecedents couple with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that your emergence will deliver victory for our party in all elections as this will further justify the quest to elect a candidate with unimaginable qualities that cut across spheres of life, “Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement by the Media group of a chieftain of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC in the state and Chairman, Gboyega Oyetola Foundation, Prince Felix Adeyemi Awofisayo also congratulated the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the party’s flag-bearer in the just-concluded party convention in Abuja, the nation’s capital.