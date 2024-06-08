The All Progressives Congress in Edo State (APC), has condemned the ban on Okaigheles, a traditional leadership group in Edo South communities by the Edo state government,

Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman APC Edo State Chapter gave the condemnation in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Benin.

He explained that the historical origins of Okaigheles in Edo South are rooted in the traditional administrative structure of the Benin kingdom.

Tenebe who wondered why the state government would ban the Okaigheles without recourse to the Benin Palace and traditional authority that appointed them or the state legislature alleged that the decision is politically motivated.

He said: The APC also frowns at and condemn the recent blanket banning of the Okaighele, a traditional leadership group in Edo South communities, by Governor Godwin Obaseki on the pretence of a wholesale accusation that they are cultists.

“The historical origins of Okaigheles in Edo South are rooted in the traditional administrative structure of the Benin Kingdom. They are a segment of the age-long Benin traditional administrative structure, which includes age grades and senior sons and known to all Edo people.

“Their functions includes assisting the Odionwere (village head) in the daily administration of the domain, ensuring peace and harmony in the communities”.

ALSO READ: Aba killings: My govt will not tolerate any acts of treason — Tinubu

Tenebe added: “Interestingly, the Oba of Benin Palace has already confirmed that Okaigheles are not a new phenomenon in Benin and have been part of the traditional system for centuries.

“We are aware that Obaseki’s decision to ban them unilaterally without recourse to the Benin Palace and the traditional authority that appointed them in the first place or even the State legislature is informed by his plan to give free space to the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) to subvert the September 21, 2024 Governorship election”, Tenebe alleged

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki had recently promulgated law, banning the activities of Okaigheles, who he said are responsible for the cult related activities in the state

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE