Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Offa, the Right Reverend Dr. Solomon Olusola Akanbi, has called on the Christian faithful to hold on to God’s word, saying that God has promised to bring His words to fulfilment.

In his New Year message, Bishop Akanbi said that as Mary trusted in the word of God and the word came to pass in her life, “God’s proclamation must come to pass and it shall beat human expectation and protocol”.

The cleric also said that God’s promise will be fulfilled in humans, adding that it does not matter what any man, prophet or enemy may say.

“We should, therefore, be an instrument of God’s manifestation, completely surrender ourselves to the will of God as an individual and as a nation”, he said.

Bishop Akanbi, who decried level of corruption and ungodly activities in the country, said that there is a need for people to repent, stressing that, “we cannot continue in sin and expect the grace of God to multiply”.

The religious leader said that as a nation, we should hold on to the word of God, confess positive things to our dear country, and live a life worthy of praise and honour of the Lord while assuring that Nigeria will be great again if people repent and come to the Lord.

