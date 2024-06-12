The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for signing into law a minimum jail term of 21 years with no option of fine for anyone found culpable of cult-related activities in the state.

He also commended the governor for approving the legal confinement of six months or the option to pay half a million naira for anyone harassing innocent individuals to obtain illegal tolls, illegal scalping, or any related activities in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Wednesday by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukw Ikenga.

Related Posts No Content Available

ALSO READ: Police debunk alleged robbery incident at IGP’s residence

He noted that these developments will further reinforce the campaign and stance against touting and cultism, particularly through the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCAVCO), a program aimed at sensitizing the youth about the dangers of bad groups, drugs, and other vices.

The CP warns criminal elements to repent, as the Command will ensure that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law.

He also urges parents and guardians to admonish their children and wards in this regard.