Amosun seeks support for orphanages, prison inmates

Senator Ibikunle Amosun representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has sought for support from well meaning individuals in the country, for inmates of orphanages and correctional homes, saying government alone cannot meet their needs.

Amosun who was the immediate past governor of Ogun State said Nigeria can achieve a crime free society which everyone would be proud of, if those that haves identify with inmates and the less privileged in the society.

He made the plea while presenting food items to inmates of Correctional Service Centre and Stella Obasanjo Home, Ibara, Abeokuta, to mark his 64th birthday.

The former governor represented by his media aide, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, gave a cash donation, 75 bags of made-in-Nigeria rice, with 60 kegs of vegetable oil to the centres.

He disclosed that identifying with the less privileged to mark his birthday remains one of the obligations he can offer to uplift humanity, notwithstanding the challenges and mistakes of the inmates.

Amosun noted that the annual celebration of his birthday in the midst of the needy in the society uplifts his heart, while stressing that such goes a long way at instructing that there is still hope for a better tomorrow.

“Whatever little you can do for humanity, do it irrespective of the season. It doesn’t matter whether it’s your birthday, house warming or whatever. The inmates are Nigerians; they are humans like any other person. So, if they are there at the correctional centers, the idea is to correct them and if there is anything anybody can do to effectively ensure that the correction is done, we should not hesitate at doing it.

“It is good to be our neighbours’ keepers. Let us extend to other people whatever God has given to us, let us try and see how far we can help others,” he added.

Amosun’s welfare materials was also distributed to cover students at the Daniel Akintonde’s School for Children With Special Needs, located at Adigbe axis of Abeokuta metropolis in the state capital.

Responding to the former governor’s gesture, Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Abdul-Risheed Alimi, who expressed gratitude over the donation, stressing that the gesture would go a long way at scaling up the welfare of the inmates.

The controller said, “This will definitely give us a lot of leverage in terms of needs for inmates’ welfare. We will just continue to thank him and we pray that God will continue to give him all his heart desires.”

