Alleged SPV saga: APC PCC seeks Atiku’s prosecution, disqualification

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ( APC, PCC) has demanded the prosecution and disqualification of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Members of the media team of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu made the call on Monday at a world press conference in Abuja.

Led by Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs, the APC PCC noted that their demands were sequel to revelations attributed to a perceived whistleblower, Michael Achimugu.

The whistleblower who swore to an affidavit that he worked with the PDP presidential candidate as media consultant while the latter was Vice President under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo revealed in a trending video, alleged financial sleaze in what was termed Special Purpose Vehicles” (SPVs), while Atiku Abubakar was Vice President.

The APC PCC told newsmen that companies were registered by the former Vice-President, using “trusted allies” as shareholders and Directors. The purpose was to divert government contracts to these companies as “consultants” and then paid monies into these companies and used those monies to fund the PDP and their private businesses and family activities. ”

Festus Keyamo, Director, Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, who read the prepared press statement on behalf of his other colleagues accused the former Vice-President and PDP Presidential candidate of what he called “Possible Infractions of the Law.”

Citing provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, The Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition Act), 2022), the APC PCC tasked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-corruption agencies to initiate prosecution of the PDP presidential candidate.

“We understand that the law enforcement agencies may be reluctant to act simply because of the perception of persecution of a Presidential candidate that this may evoke.

“However, facts are sacred. The facts so far presented to the world clearly indicate that Atiku Abubakar has a case to answer. In other climes when such serious allegations arose in the middle of campaigns, the law-enforcement agencies acted decisively. You may recall that, in 2016, in the middle of campaigns for the exalted office of the Presidency of the United States, the FBI opened investigation into allegation of misuse of private emails against Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State. In fact, the case was referred to the Justice Department for likely prosecution few weeks to actual voting. Though, she was later cleared, it bears restating that a sane and dispassionate system never allowed such side talks to dissuade or distract them from initiating a process of investigation. It is the minimum expected in a constitutional democracy. That is what we call on the authorities to do in the case of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

“In the light of these very grave revelations, we call on Atiku Abubakar to IMMEDIATELY tender an unreserved apology to the Nigerian people and step down from the Presidential race forthwith, whilst handing himself over to the law enforcement agencies.”

