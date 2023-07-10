The Southern Youth Development Forum has described the appointment of former Minister of Special Duties, George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a round peg in a round hole.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 2, named Akume as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Convener of the Forum, Pastor Bassey James, while commending President Tinubu for the appointment said the choice of the former governor of Benue State signalled the first time in the political history of the country appointments are shared equitably among the six regions of the country.

Pastor James who doubles as the founder of the Royal House of Faith, Lekki, Lagos, described the new SGF as a detribalised Nigerian political leader.

According to him, Senator Akume who represented Benue North-west senatorial district from 2007 to 2019 at the upper chamber understands the workings of both the executive and the legislature and this, he said, would help in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He said, “The appointment of Senator George Akume by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is in order.

It’s putting a round peg in a round hole therefore I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for balancing the appointment.

This is the first in the history of Nigeria that people feel a sense of belonging because the appointments are shared equitably among the six regions that make up the country.

For the SGF, a former Governor of Benue State, I thank His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, once again and also implore the SGF to have a nationalistic spirit and carry everybody along because what we are discussing now is a Nigeria project which we cannot afford to fail.

We don’t want to have a regional bloc that will superintend over the entire country. I know Akume is well-experienced. He has been in government for many years and he is a committed Nigerian who has value, and integrity to enhance the unity of Nigeria.

Senator Akume was an accomplished public civil servant who rose to the peak of his career at the State level and ventured into politics, as a top-notch seasoned politician and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

I have no doubt about his ability to deliver as the SGF. The man is versatile and intelligent and above all, he is a detribalised Nigerian.

He has been in the system for many years. He understands the executive and legislature. He has always been in the executive but a little bit of the legislature as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He doesn’t take rocket science to deliver on his task. All it takes is commitment and I have no doubt in my mind, he can deliver on the goals.

He will develop a united front that will complement the president to deliver Nigeria from her current challenges. Nigerians are going through hell, pain and frustration.

As the SGF, Senator Akume is the engine room of President Tinubu’s administration. He will develop policies and direct affairs.

He is saddled with the responsibilities of monitoring and coordinating the implementation of government policies and programs; serving as the frontline advisory institution of the Presidency; driving policy formulation, and harmonization, as well as implementation; and monitoring Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Knowing his competence, I have no doubt in my mind he will deliver.

But I want him to accommodate every Nigerian without bias. We don’t want an SGF that will promote regional affiliation and the interests of some political leaders. He should see Nigeria as one.

We want to see Nigeria move forward in the next months. The president has started well with the appointment of the SGF and other appointments that have been made.”

Commenting on the alleged disaffection and disunity among allies of the SGF and the Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia, the clergy said this is no time to distract the new SGF.

He said, “As a former governor in Benue state, George Akume has been instrumental to the emergence of all his successors since 2007.

He installed Senator Gabriel Suswam on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his successor, then Samuel Ortom during his first tenure on the ticket of the APC.

It is no hidden fact the role he played in the emergence of Father Hyacinth Alia, as the governor of the state. He rode on the popularity and political machinery of Senator Akume to become the governor.

I think the Benue governor is a Father, a clergy. Some of the things I have been reading about squabbles and friction in the state are not encouraging. I am a pastor as well. If you come into government, you look at issues that will promote love, unity and progress and not raise issues that are of no benefit to anybody.

We don’t want anything that will give us setbacks. We want to move Nigeria, Benue and other states of the federation forward. Benue state today is in need of total change. Benue state needs a visionary leader that can build and bring back the agricultural revolution that the state is known for.

This is no time to breed political enemies. If there are issues, you don’t need to come on Television stations to raise such. We want good governance. The State Governor should carry everybody along because Jesus preaches love and unity.”

