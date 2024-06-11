The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr Nuhu Ribadu; the Police Service Commission (PSC) among other stakeholders have said that the ongoing police reforms target a more responsive, accountable and publicly trusted police force.

The reforms, they noted, became expedient as the Nigerian police had faced challenges including corruption claims, human rights violations, lack of accountability which had eroded public trust.

Gathered at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, the Oyo State, for a retreat themed, “Civilian Oversight in Nigeria: Strengthening Police Accountability and Public Trust,” the stakeholders said it was high time the Nigerian police is transformed to align with global best practices of accountable policing and responsibility.

The senate president represented by the member, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senate Amos Yohanna, promised that the Senate will provide legal support for “critical” police reforms that require legislation.

Speaking, Akpabio identified civilian oversight of the police as an indispensable mechanism for promoting transparency, accountability, and public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Though he noted that the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) statutorily had civilian oversight role, he identified the significance of public participation in the oversight process.

For a more responsive and accountable police force, he noted that citizens must have no obstacles to report misconduct of police personnel and be viewed as partners in ensuring public safety rather than adversaries.

Akpabio also noted the need to strengthen the ability and authority of oversight organizations, providing them enough resources, legal backing and operational independence so that they can function effectively.

Akpabio added: “It is also critical to establish an accountable culture within the police force. This includes teaching officers about human rights, ethical behaviour, and the value of community policing, which can help bridge the gap between the police and the communities they serve.

“Civilian oversight in Nigeria represents a critical step towards reforming the police sector and rebuilding public trust. By strengthening the capacity of oversight bodies, fostering accountability within the police, and encouraging public participation, Nigeria can create a law enforcement system that is transparent, accountable, and respected by the citizens it serves.”

On his part, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Emmanuel Effiom, noted that the Nigeria police needed transformation in alignment with global best practices of accountable policing and responsibility.

He said the retreat targeted the emergence of definitive and practical tools for various cadres of management to achieve the objectives of a transformed police force.

Speaking for the Police Service Commission (PSC), Director, Overseeing Office of Permanent Secretary in the commission, Mr Abubakar Malumfashi, stressed the need for synergy among security agencies and within the police itself.

He avowed that the PSC was committed to a balanced system of accountability in the police.

On his part, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Institutions, Honourable Aliyu Misau, said the police must serve with respect for human rights.

In his own remarks, Programme Specialist, Rule of Law and Human Rights, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Napoleon Enayaba, said the police must built to be one that upholds respect for human beings, be professionally efficient, respects accountability and human rights.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was also at the event, charged police personnel to critically study the Police Act to appreciate the need to respect human rights.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, the Oyo governor added that the police will be more effective if well funded to get requisite kits and equipment as well as well remunerated to boost their morale.

He also stressed the need for synergy among security agencies for them to better secure the nation.

