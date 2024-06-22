The Federal Government has said the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project will be set for completion at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

This affirmation came during a recent visit by the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, and three other cabinet Ministers to the project site, where they inspected the River Kaduna crossing milestone in Kaduna.

He emphasized the significant positive impact of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project on Nigeria’s economic growth and industrialization.

The three Ministers who visited the site were Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance / Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Minister of Information & National Orientation; and Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas).

Mr. Edun described the AKK Gas Pipeline as the “pipeline of prosperity,” stating that it is crucial for the administration’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people and triggering economic growth and industrialization.

Mr. Malagi stated that the project signifies the commencement of the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” and expressed pride in its progress, noting that it aligns with the President’s vision of prosperity for the nation.

Rt. Hon. Ekpo highlighted the project’s role in utilizing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to improve power generation, revamp industries, and create employment opportunities.

The Ministers commended NNPC Ltd. and its project partner, Brentex/CPP Ltd. (BCL), for the progress made and expressed confidence in NNPC’s ability to deliver the project as promised.

Mr. Kyari reiterated NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to delivering the project by the first quarter of 2025, noting that significant segments of the project have been completed. He assured that NNPC Ltd. is funding the project independently.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed excitement about the project’s potential to revive the state’s economy and industries, particularly in the Kakuri Industrial Area.

The AKK Gas Pipeline, a 40-inch, 614 km linear pipeline system, aims to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano, with terminals in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, facilitating economic growth and industrialization along its route.

