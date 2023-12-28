A group, the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), has expressed profound sadness on the death of Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, saying that the deceased would be remembered for spearheading the formation of Amotekun Corps, the South Western Security Network.

AYDM, a coalition of 130 pan- Yoruba groups, said this in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Popoola Ajayi, recalling that Akeredolu as the governor of Ondo State stood firmly in defence of Amotekun even in the face of threats to his life from principalities and powers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the coalition, Akeredolu’s convoy, on one occasion, was attacked by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen who nearly killed him, saying that in the face of such threats, Akeredolu ordered suspected armed Fulani men in Ondo forest to vacate the indigenous territories.

“The build-up of his campaign against terrorism in Yorubaland led to the formation of Amotekun.

“Many consider the bombing and bloody attacks on Owo, his hometown as a payback for his insistence that Amotekun has come to stay,” AYDM said.

The coalition described the late governor as a man of immense courage nurtured by stubborn moral high ground in promoting the interest of Yoruba people, saying that it shared in the pain of the family, the people of Ondo State, friends and Yoruba people in general, even as it added that the news of his demise had left a void that would be felt not only in Ondo State but also across the entire Yoruba nation.

“We share in the pain of the family. We stand with the people of Ondo State at this grieving moment. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, and Yoruba people on the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.,” the group said.

“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and a stalwart advocate for the development and progress of Yoruba land. His tireless efforts in promoting good governance, security, infrastructural development, and socio-economic empowerment have left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people he served,” AYDM said.

Speaking further, said the late Governor Akeredolu was a staunch supporter of the shared commitment to democratic principles, cultural preservation, and the overall advancement of the Yoruba people, adding that his passion for justice, equity, and the well-being of his constituents served as a guiding light for our collective efforts.

This was just as the coalition pledged to continue advocating for the values the late Governor Akeredolu held dear to his heart, unity, progress, and the prosperity of the Yoruba people, saying that it was resolved to do this in partnership with the country “in honoring his memory.”

“The Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements mourns the loss of Governor Akeredolu, and we join the nation in honoring his memory. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the people of Ondo State.

“In tribute to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s legacy, the AYDM pledges to continue advocating for the values he held dear—unity, progress, and the prosperity of the Yoruba people,” it said.

It, therefore, prayed God to rest the soul of the deceased Governor Akeredolu “in perfect peace.”

