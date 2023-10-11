The impeachment process against the Deputy Governor of Ondo, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, may have hit a brick wall, as the Chief Justice of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, was said to have declined to constitute a seven-man panel to probe the embattled deputy governor of the State.

The State House of Assembly had directed the Chief Judge to set up a panel to probe the embattled deputy governor of the state within seven days, but a source within the House of Assembly disclosed that the process has been halted.

The source said the Chief Judge attributed his decision to halt the constitution of the panel on the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which stopped the impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa.

According to the source, the CJ said the seven-man panel would not be put in place until the Abuja Federal High Court vacated the order stopping the impeachment process of Aiyedatiwa.

He disclosed that Justice Odusola had informed the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, about the development and that the directive would only be carried out until the order of an Abuja Federal High Court is lifted.

He said the Chief Judge’s letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly became imperative following the seven-day deadline handed down to Odusola by the state legislature that expired on Tuesday.

Also, an official of the House of Assembly who spoke to Nigerian Tribune said Justice Odusola had advised the House and the Speaker to make efforts to vacate the order of the Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, saying it’s an irreducible precondition for him to obey the Assembly’s directive.

He said, ”The CJ has reached out to Mr. Speaker that he cannot set up a 7-member panel to probe the deputy governor as directed by the House, claiming that his hands are tied by the interim order issued by Justice Emeka Nwite, stopping the impeachment process

Confirming the receipt of the Chief Judge’s letter, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said the lawmakers will not be deterred by the new development but said they will follow due process.

He maintained that the lawmakers will follow due process in line with Section 188(2) (a) & (b) of the 1999 Constitution and said “the Assembly has not breached any of the process”.

He said; “We will follow the due process and obey the law of the land, no matter how the hindrance might be”.

