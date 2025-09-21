AI can now predict who will go blind years before doctors can — Researchers

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system capable of accurately predicting which patients with keratoconus, a condition where the eye’s cornea bulges and vision gets worse, will need urgent treatment to prevent vision loss, marking a significant advancement in eye care.

The breakthrough, in a study presented at the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), could save eyesight, reduce transplants, and reshape eye care.

The research focused on people with keratoconus, a visual impairment that generally develops in teenagers and young adults and tends to worsen into adulthood. It affects up to 1 in 350 people.

ALSO READ: Researchers discover new way to heal burns without scars

In some cases, the condition can be managed with contact lenses, but in others it deteriorates quickly, and if it is not treated, patients may need a corneal transplant. Currently the only way to tell who needs treatment is to monitor patients over time.

The researchers used AI to assess images of patients’ eyes, combined with other data, and to successfully predict which patients needed prompt treatment and which could continue with monitoring.

The study involved a group of patients who were referred to Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for keratoconus assessment and monitoring, including scanning the front of the eye with optical coherence tomography (OCT) to examine its shape.

The AI algorithm could accurately predict whether a patient’s condition would deteriorate or remain stable using images and data from the first visit alone.

Using AI, the researchers could sort two-thirds of patients into a low-risk group, who did not need treatment, and the other third into a high-risk group, who needed prompt cross-linking treatment.

Dr Shafi Balal and colleagues at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, and University College London (UCL), UK, said, “In people with keratoconus, the cornea – the eye’s front window – bulges outwards. Keratoconus causes visual impairment in young, working-age patients, and it is the most common reason for corneal transplantation in the Western world.

“A single treatment called ‘cross-linking’ can halt disease progression. When performed before permanent scarring develops, cross-linking often prevents the need for corneal transplantation. However, doctors cannot currently predict which patients will progress and require treatment and which will remain stable with monitoring alone. This means patients need frequent monitoring over many years, with cross-linking typically performed after progression has already occurred.”

This AI tool is currently limited to one specific eye scanner, but the technology and method could work across other brands and hospitals. The plan is to test it even further for safety before doctors start using it everywhere.

The researchers are now developing a more powerful AI algorithm, trained on millions of eye scans, that can be tailored for specific tasks, including predicting keratoconus progression, but also for other tasks such as detecting eye infections and inherited eye diseases.